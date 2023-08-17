Pubs could open early on Sunday for the Women's World Cup Final

Pubs and bars might open earlier than usual this Sunday so fans can watch England play Spain in the Women’s World Cup final at the early kick off of 11am.

According to The Athletic, while they are yet to make a decision, UK government departments are holding talks to override licensing laws which give pubs specific hours to open and prohibits the sale of alcohol before 10am on a Sunday.

Rules can be temporarily relaxed by the Home Secretary for “an occasion of exceptional international, national, or local significance” without the need for pubs to apply for a temporary event licence.

This has happened for royal events such as jubilees and weddings and the FIFA World Cup in 2014, which was based in Brazil meaning that many games finished late at night in the UK.

So hopefully they do the same for the final this weekend.

It comes as England beat hosts Australia 3-1 in Wednesday’s semi-finals to book their place in the final and in doing so marked the first time England have reached a World Cup final since the men’s team won on home soil in 1966.

Meanwhile, the UK government has also said there are “no plans” for a public holiday if England win the World Cup despite even the likes of Labour leader Keir Starmer calling for one.

That's a shame, but fingers crossed the government does us a solid on the pubs front.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.