Wrexham is most rewarding professional experience of my life – Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has made his debut performance as a football commentator, describing taking on Wrexham with actor Rob Mac as the “most rewarding professional experience of my entire life”.

Reynolds and Mac, who bought the north Wales club five years ago, commentated the coverage of the game against Swansea in the Championship on Sky Sports Football on Friday evening.

Live From Wrexham With Rob & Ryan saw the pair discuss their passion for the team – and also divulge that they spoke to David Beckham on a video call during Wrexham’s match against Chelsea last weekend.

“We do a lot of FaceTime during the game. So, in fact, during the Chelsea game, David Beckham was FaceTiming with us,” Mac told the programme.

Asked how they were feeling as the coverage kicked off, Reynolds said: “Nervous, nervous. As I said earlier, most of what I know about commentating live sports is from old episodes of Project Runway. So I am in big trouble tonight.”

Discussing how they came to buy Wrexham for around £2 million in 2021 – and have gone on to transform it – Mac said: “I Googled, how do I buy a football team?”

He added: “It really got supercharged when Ryan got involved.

“And it went from probably a small, fun project into something that became a global phenomenon.”

Reynolds, whose actress wife Blake Lively attends many of the club’s games with him, said the team is a “story that will never end”.

He continued: “It’s been, easily for me, I’ll say, the most rewarding professional experience of my entire life, and emotional, too.

“Aside from my immediate nuclear family, I can’t think of anything I’ve done in my life that’s more worthwhile and beautiful than being a part of this story in Wrexham as it unfolds.”

As the game went on, the pair punched the air and cheered as their team scored during the first half.

And they celebrated again when a second goal was scored, with Wrexham winning the game 2-0.

Drop It Like It’s Hot by Snoop Dogg – Swansea’s co-owner – was played across the stadium at the final whistle.

Reynolds and Mac have already made English football history with Wrexham achieving three consecutive promotions, taking them from non-league football to the Championship.

Their progress has been documented in the popular series Welcome To Wrexham, which has won 10 Emmy Awards and put the club in the global spotlight.

Feedback on their football commentating skills was mixed on X, with one user writing: “I wasn’t gonna listen to it but I’m actually quite enjoying it.”

Another said: “This format is way better than regular commentary.”

However another wrote: “Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind these two but who thought this was a good idea.”