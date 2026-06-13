There are some moments that simply couldn't be written for TV - and one of those is ex-pro footballer, Alexi Lalas, savagely branding James Corden a "full kit w****r" at the World Cup.

Lalas, who played 96 times for the US throughout his career, joined Fox Sports, where he'll be an analyst for the tournament, alongside Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ahead of Canada and Bosnia's match.

The trio joined host, Rebecca Lowe, at the Toronto Stadium where Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette performed as part of the opening ceremony, with Ibrahimovic noting that he "hopes the US team can perform at the same level".

Lowe then moved onto a promotional segment for Corden's new late-night World Cup show After Hours, where Lalas, for some reason, felt it was his time to shine.

"Oh! What do you guys call them?" Lalas chimed in, before adding: "Full kit w****r, right?"

Immediately seeing the horror on Thierry Henry's face, he then clarified his comments, following up with, "He’s all dressed up and ready to go", referring to the TV host donning a Team USA training kit to visit the team ahead of their first game.

For anyone not in the know, in the UK, the insulting term depicts "A grown man or Woman wearing a full football kit in a public place other than a football pitch", per Urban Dictionary - and no, it definitely wouldn't be allowed on TV.

Left visibly stunned, Lowe was forced to clear things up, telling viewers: "Okay... lucky we're on American television, because the W word on British TV..."

"Thierry was bamboozled lmao", one fan wrote.

"I don’t condone Lalas’ language, but he has blessed us with this amazing meme content", another penned.

"My new meme when I need to react to something shocking in the group chat", a third echoed.

"W****r is actually the funniest insult in the English language. Somehow hearing it once you know exactly what it means", someone else added.

And we're only on day two.

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