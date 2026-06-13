Donald Trump denied making a key pledge he’s accused of going back on – but the video evidence does not lie.

During a now-infamous interview with NBC News, during which president Trump stormed out when pressed for evidence for his repeated conspiracy of a rigged election , Trump was also quizzed about the Iran war, which he started without the consent of Congress alongside Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

Before he got so irate that he walked off set, reporter Kristen Welker quizzed Trump on what changed after breaking one of the key election promises repeated multiple times over his election campaign: “No new wars”.

Trump first denied saying it, then rambled about how he made the military “tremendous”.

“First of all, I didn't guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military in the world? I built our military, I inherited a terrible military. We had no equipment, no nothing. I built a tremendous military,” Trump claimed.

Amid his attempt to deny he made the promise, multiple video montages have since gone viral online with all the times he, in fact, said it.

One montage was an excerpt from a PBS documentary titled, FRONTLINE.

At one point on the campaign trail, Trump claimed he was the “candidate of peace” and said, “I am peace”.

One critic wrote: "Trump REPEATEDLY promised ‘no new wars.’

“He also said he would lower costs and failed on that too.”





Someone else went with “The Gaslighter-in-Chief”.

“Donald Trump has completely betrayed his base. He is now claiming he has never promised ‘no new wars.’

“The Gaslighter-in-Chief. MAGA is dead.”

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