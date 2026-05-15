The biggest reactions as Drake drops three albums at once

Drake is back, delighting fans by dropping three albums all at once - Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour.

The albums feature the likes of Future, Loe Shimmy, 21 Savage, Molly Santana and Sexyy Red, with dozens of new tracks for fans to get stuck into.

They're the first albums released by Drake since his highly-publicised feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The albums mark some of the biggest releases of the year so far - and they’ve sparked a huge reaction on social media.

One of the big talking points was the sheer number of tracks released across all three albums.

"it’s too many Drake songs.. which ones are the best ones so I can listen to them," one said.

"when artists put out like 100 songs at once you can bet your life savings that about 90 of them will be complete ass," another said.

As ever with a big release, there were some who shared negative takes.









Some went in strongly with criticism, with one writing: "Just finished listening to Iceman, currently lost for words man, crying real tears drake bro, this is quite possibly, quite literally, sincerely, the worst possible music I have ever heard. My ears are dripping with blood, currently on my way to the emergency room on May 15th."

"ICEMAN might be a bottom 3 Drake album this shit is awful," another said.

Others, of course, was far more positive.

"Just finished all three albums. Drake is back. All of them masterpieces," one wrote.





"Drake lowkey cooked with the 3 album thing. He knows different people enjoy different sides of his music so instead of sifting through one big album you can just enjoy the version of Drake you like the most," one wrote.

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