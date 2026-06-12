How can I play the 2026 FIFA World Cup game on Netflix?

An officially licensed FIFA World Cup game has released on Netflix to coincide with the start of the 2026 edition of the tournament - but how do you access it and play it exactly?

To play FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, you need an active Netflix membership, a TV and a smartphone or tablet. Your TV Netflix app needs to have the 'Games' tab available at the top. Some apps, TVs and countries do not yet support this.

From there, you'll be able to find FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, either on the home screen for the 'Games' tab or by searching for it.

Click the game to load it and you'll be prompted to scan a QR code. This should then prompt you to download the Netflix Controller app on your phone or tablet. This turns your device into a compatible controller to play Netflix games.

And that's it! You should be able to play FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition using your phone or tablet as the controller.

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition has been developed and published by Delphi Interactive, which worked with IO Interactive on 007 First Light, and is only available through Netflix Games.

It's described as a "streamlined football simulation game" and features all 48 teams from the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the 16 real-world stadiums and all 1,248 players.

The Launch Edition represents 'Kickoff' which is a streamlined, high-energy game that will evolve over time but gives the immediate feel of playing along during the World Cup.

Games on TV are currently available in 20 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and Brazil. More countries will roll out over time.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.