Astonishing footage has emerged on social media of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar body slamming Jackass star 'Wee Man' through a restaurant table ahead of Saturday night's Royal Rumble event.

The now-viral clip shows the 6ft 3 inch, 44-year-old Lesnar, tossing the considerably smaller Wee Man also known as Jason Acuna onto a table while other Jackass stars cheer on the former UFC heavyweight champion.

The table swiftly breaks upon impact and glass can also be heard breaking but everyone, including Wee Man, seem to have enjoyed it, such is the spirit of the Jackass crew.

Johnny Knoxville can be seen in the background in hysterics and goes over to congratulate and hug Lesnar for throwing his friend through the table.

The actor shared an alternative angle of the incident on Instagram but also issued a 'warning' to the WWE champ.





The 50-year-old star wrote: "Brock Lesnar has really done it now. He better hope I don’t see him backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight or it’s on!! Cheap shotting @iamweeman like this. He is now 31st on the list of people’s ass I have to kick!"

In case you didn't know, Knoxville will be one of 30 people in this year's men's Royal Rumble match which takes place from The Dome at America's Center in St Louis, Missouri.

Knoxville announced earlier this month that he wanted to be in the match and was entered as an official participant not long afterwards and has since been embroiled in a feud with Sami Zayn on Smackdown.

Should Knoxville win the match he would be entitled to a championship match at WrestleMania which would go nicely with the release of the fourth Jackass movie Jackass Forever which is due to hit cinemas on 4th February.

As it stands the card for Saturday's event is:

