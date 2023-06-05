Woman ends up stuck with Airbnb guest who refuses to leave her home

A woman was left raging after claiming an Airbnb tenant refused to leave her home.

In a furious explicit-filled rant reposted to the @2RawTooReal Twitter account, the woman urged people to "trust no f***ing Airbnbs," alleging that her temporary house guest wouldn't leave – despite getting the police involved.

She explained how she posted an advertisement on the popular rental website to help with the mortgage while she was on holiday. The guest was supposed to be gone three days before she arrived home.

In a follow-up video, she filmed the unidentified (and unwelcome) lodger who brutally hit back: "I ain't going nowhere. Deal with it."

After the homeowner accused the stranger of being a "freeloader", she replied furiously: "Call the police because I ain't going nowhere. Don't touch that [bedroom] door, or I'm calling the police on you. They're gonna arrest you."

The would be tenant proceeded to make herself comfortable and even went as far as lighting a cigarette in the homeowner's dining area.

"Are you smoking in my house?" the enraged woman said, before abruptly ending the video.

The viral footage was soon inundated with responses from stunned Twitter users.

One person came up with their own innovative solution, writing: "This is the part where I cut off all the power, the cable, internet, etc. We are gonna live like it’s 1800. I would summon the worst vindictive version of myself to make it as uncomfortable AF for them to get them out of my house."

Another joked: "Lmfaooo why is she so comfortable!?! Walking around with no shoes on, moving slowly etc."

Meanwhile, a third person added: "This is one of the most insane things I've ever seen."

Indy100 reached out to Airbnb for comment.

