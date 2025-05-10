'Temu Got Me': TikToker’s pink pan haul turns into a total flop

Everyone's got a niche guilty pleasure on TikTok. Maybe it's watching bottles fling themselves down a staircase just to see which one shatters. Or those oddly hypnotic ASMR clips that make you question your entire algorithm.

But for the chronically online, nothing hits quite like a Temu haul fail. While the app promises £2 gadgets and peculiar finds, the reality is often... unhinged.

Case in point: one woman thought she was ordering a set of pink sturdy pans. What arrived instead left her in absolute hysterics — and not because she was cooking.

Between laughs, Mikayla (@mikaylarenfroe) summed it up perfectly in her caption: “I’ve officially fallen victim to Temu. Got me.”



In the clip, her husband gives the pans a light squeeze to test their durability, and they give way almost instantly.





@mikaylarenfroe I’ve officially fallen victim to Temu. Got me 🤣😭





The clip racked up a staggering 71 million views and over 30,000 comments, with one writing: "No shade but why would you ever order cookware off Temu…"

Another added: "Cooking with anything from Temu should be a crime."

Meanwhile, a third spoke on behalf of the platform, writing: "Nothing will ever top the Temu croissant lamp for me."

Last year, a TikToker got more than she bargained for when she ordered what she thought was a quirky croissant-shaped lamp for her sister. But after coming home from work one day to find hundreds of ants swarming underneath it and crawling into its crevices, she started to question everything.

She said: “I’m almost wondering if this is a f***ing literal real croissant covered in resin because they were going in the holes.”

