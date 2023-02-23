An American's Tripadvisor review of Liverpool has people in stitches

An American's Tripadvisor review has become a TikTok sensation after a "man dressed as an adult baby" brutally called out a tourist's wife for not knowing who Steps are.

"I still think about this Tripadvisor review at least once a month," the TikToker wrote alongside a screenshot of the post which saw the Liverpudlian call his wife a "mad yank sl*t".

It read: "My wife and I visited Liverpool for our 30th wedding anniversary from Texas. Our evening was ruined when a man dressed as an adult baby called my wife a "Mad yank sl*t" because she'd never heard of a band called Steps. [sic]"

Hundreds of fellow TikTokers flooded the viral clip, with one saying she was glad the couple was treated to an "authentic experience".

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I'm not sure what sort of reaction was expected when they didn't know Steps," a second wrote.

Meanwhile, one harsh TikTok critic was "baffled" by the choice of location to celebrate their anniversary.

"I've never even been to England and somehow I feel this sounds right," another joked.

@memedump00 #greenscreensticker Do you knew what? #healthy #fyp #foryou #lmao #lol #viral #tiktok #meme #memes #life





The review was soon shared on a popular Reddit thread, with puns rolling in thick and fast.

One user claimed the candid Tripadvisor comments were left under a particular restaurant "which, anyone from Liverpool will tell you, isn't the most high class way to experience the city by a long shot."

"I'd rate this review around a 5,6,7,8," another joked, while another chimed in: "It’s a Tragedy."

TikTok





It comes after the 90s band released their What The Future Holds (Live) album earlier this month.

The collection features snippets from their most recent two-part album, along with their biggest hits.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.