Chic-fil-A customer fumes after server spells her name using her lisp

A Chic-Fil-A customer has gone viral on TikTok after claiming the server poked fun at her lisp.

In a clip that's racked up over 4.5 million views, Joyce (@afro_carribean7) shared how she visited the restaurant's drive-thru where she began talking to the person over the speaker.

He reportedly called Joyce's lisp "cute" before she told him her name for the order.

When the food arrived, Joyce was stunned to learn the server wrote "Joyth" to include her lisp.

"Now Chick-Fil-A know damn well they wrong for that," she said in the caption.

Luckily, Joyce took the subtle roasting in good humour – and so did the thousands of fellow TikTokers who flooded the clip.



One person joked: "It’s the fact that he acknowledged a lisp then did that????"

"I’m crying why he eat you up like that," another added, while a third wrote: "I have NEVER laughed so hard at 2am than I am right now. He knows he was wrong."

"I have a lisp," one fellow TikToker penned. "You done unlocked a fear!"





@afro_carribean7 Now Chick-Fil-A know damn well they wrong for that 😭😭😭 #lisplivesmatter #chickfila













It comes after years of speculation about why Starbucks get names wrong. Some have even created hilarious TikTok sketches to poke fun at the misspellings.



The popular chain however, insist they don't do it on purpose.

"We have never asked or directed any of our partners to misspell names of our customers for any reason," a Starbucks spokesperson told Thrillist.



"Writing names on cups is a fun tradition born out of the relationship and interaction between our employees and customers. Our [baristas] aim to do their best when it comes to spelling the names of our customers, though at times it can be tricky."





