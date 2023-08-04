A TikTok-famous creator Chris Rooney has been found safe after going missing in Fredericksburg Virginia.

Concerns grew for Rooney, famously known as the "Yeet Baby" creator, who was last seen on July 25 in his town of 30,000 people. In a since-deleted story on his Instagram account, they said: "He has been found safe. He is safe. Thank you for your prayers."

The news of his disappearance soon hit social media, where fans frantically tried to piece together his whereabouts. Before he was found, one creator by the name of @joysparkleshine took to TikTok to explain the situation. She later followed up with an update, informing followers he had been found.

The 35-year-old gained viral fame when he started posting on TikTok in January 2020. He is the man behind the "Yeet Baby" account that has since racked up 5.6 million followers. On the account, Rooney frequently posts clips with his niece Marleigh.



Rooney is married to his wife, Emily, and the pair share Louie the cat together. Reports have suggested the pair are going through a divorce. Their separation was confirmed in one of his TikToks.

It comes after a Reddit post went viral which saw Rooney respond to a TikTok troll that said: "Alcohol is poison. You lost your beautiful wife because of it so that tells me you need to stop drinking 100 per cent. Have you tried naltrexone?









"If a man said something like this to my face, with such confidence and such inaccuracy… that it’s not even remotely true… Comments like this, they trigger me," he said. "They make me an angry person. So please don’t make me an angry person. Because if I’m around other angry people, you know… we’re going to have to get to fighting because too many stupid comments like this."

Officials have not yet disclosed the circumstances behind Rooney's disappearance.

