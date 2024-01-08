Gypsy Rose Blanchard addresses concerns about her TikTok account: "It's kind of crazy"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has addressed concerns after her TikTok account was hacked following her release from prison.

The 32-year-old who now has 8.9m followers on the social media platform since being released on parole after she pled guilty to second-degree murder and served 8 years of her 10-year sentence.

In 2015, she had arranged her boyfriend Nick Godejohn to kill her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard who had mental disorder Munchausen syndrome by proxy - where a caregiver fabricates or convinces medical professional that their child is ill or their condition is worse than it is in reality - and she pretended Gypsy was suffering from serious illness such as leukemia and muscular dystrophy.

Since Gypsy's release, she has spoken out to media outlets about her relationship with her mother, the murder, her time in prison and her marriage to husband Ryan Anderson, as well as sharing her account of events in the Lifetime documentary The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

After posting her first TikTok in December to promote her new book Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom that's out on January 9, Gypsy has been updating her followers with videos on her press day for the documentary and as part of this, visiting New York for the first time.

But people recently noticed that Gypsy's username was changed to "userdgjhnguj5f" and her profile picture was removed and questioned what was going on.

In her latest TikTok, Gypsy has addressed the "TikTok drama," and revealed that her account had been hacked, hence the strange activity that was spotted by her followers.

"Hey y'all so my TikTok was just hacked, we have a suspicion of who it could be but we've changed the password now so I'm back in control of the account right now," she said and explained she is working with TikTok to get her original username and profile picture back up.





@userdgjhnguj5f My TikTok drama 😦

"Don't freak out just yet, I'm back in control," Gyspy added as her husband Ryan came into the frame to shout "Shame on y'all!"

To which Gypsy replied calling out "Baby," as she laughed and continued: "Just bear with me, this is the first time it's ever happened, it's kind of crazy so, just be aware that happened.

As of the time of writing, Gypsy's original username and profile picture has not yet been restored.

