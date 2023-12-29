Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out after serving time for mother's murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has spoken for the first time after being released from prison. It comes eight years after she conspired with her online boyfriend to kill her abusive mother.

Blanchard was released on 28 December, according to TMZ. Blanchard was arrested with then-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn in connection with her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard’s murder in Springfield, Missouri in 2015.

Until the age of 24, she was psychologically and physically abused by her own mother and forced to pretend she suffered from a plethora of ailments ranging from asthma to terminal leukaemia.

Now, speaking to People, Blanchard has broken her silence and spoken about the regret she feels.

“Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every single day," she said.

AP

Blanchard added: “She didn’t deserve that. She was a sick woman and unfortunately I wasn’t educated enough to see that. She deserved to be where I am, sitting in prison doing time for criminal behavior.”

She went on to say: “I want to make sure that people in abusive relationships do not resort to murder. It may seem like every avenue is closed off but there is always another way. Do anything, but don’t take this course of action.”

In a 2019 interview with ABC News, Blanchard said that as she grew older, she realised that her mother was lying about many of her conditions. Blanchard alleged that Dee Dee wouldn’t feed her for days, would hit her and chained her to a bed after she tried to escape from their home in 2011.

In addition to the psychological and physical abuse, Blanchard has claimed that her mother forced her to take medication that she didn’t need. Some of the medication caused her teeth to fall out.

“There are certain illnesses that I know I didn’t have, I know I didn’t need the feeding tube,” Blanchard said. “I knew that I could eat, and I knew that I could walk, but I believed my mother when she said I had leukaemia.”

