The 'Hey Italian Man' meme explained

Memes spread like wildfire on TikTok, so it's not surprise the latest 'Hey Italian Man' Pizza Tower meme videos has taken over everyone's For You page.

It all started from a video where a character called 'Peppino', screams in fear at a subject with two other characters joining in, according to Know Your Meme.

In April 2023, a video was uploaded to YouTube by LYON S.P.D where Peppino screams at the word "boob" changed to "boo," with the other character turning up saying "Hey Italian man," before turning to see what Peppino is screaming at and proceeds to have the same reaction - this is a chain reaction as more characters appear in the scene.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Since then the video has been a hit on TikTok, where a particular audio clip of Peppino's scream also became popular audio to dub to.

The sound of TikTok became a meme as a result of @himxher0 uploading the screaming clip and writing: "POV: we go to biology [class] and a teacher shows us a vagina," which received 1.9m views.





@srshachou01 Remember, take care of your cats and treat them as your child. And also, I hope that the guy who did this will go to jail for this. Note: The guy behind the cat in a blender vid was finally doxxed by some people from the internet and he got what he deserved. #catinablender #catinablendervideo #fyp

While @srshachou01 used audio to show how he would react to seeing a cat blender video, which had 3.2m views, and another viral clip by @area_coko sees the audio being used to respond to an image of international football match between Indonesia and Argentina.

When the clips show the creator dubbing the screaming, the add a freeze frame and turn the image black and white for dramatic effect.

Here are some of our favourites from the trend:









@vincenzotheconqueror If you know you know😂😂😂 #fyp













@chikintenola She the one for you bro #foryoupage #xyzbca #fyp #crushkoto

















@thatsjaydenlim may or may not be based on true events #fypシ #fyp #sgtiktok #theatretiktok #actorslife









@videogabe07 Have you ever had these types of people at school? #school





Elsewhere, there an explainer on the Taylor Swift 'mother is mothering' mean meme.'

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

