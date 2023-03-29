The 'laundry and taxes' meme explained

It might be the most acclaimed film of the last year, and Everything Everywhere All at Onceis still making an impact on social media.

The film cleaned up at the Oscars, winning seven awards including Best Picture. The sci-fi/adventure movie starred Michelle Yeoh, who won Best Actress, Ke Huy Quan, who won Best Supporting Actor, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who won Best Supporting Actress and featured mind-blowing graphics and special effects.

For a while, it remained a cult hit among film enthusiasts, but it has become more of a mainstream hit thanks to its recognition over awards season.

Now, meme culture has got its hands on the film – and it’s given us one of the best of the year so far.

One of the most talked-about scenes in the movie focuses on one of the iterations of Yeoh and Quan’s characters within the film’s multitude of parallel universes.

The emotional scene sees Quan’s character turn to Yeoh and say: “In Another Life, I Think I Would Have Really Liked Just Doing Laundry and Taxes With You.”

It’s a tender moment in the film, and it’s been repurposed on many occasions online to become a strangely versatile meme.

It’s been applied to pictures of everything from Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson, to John Wick and James Bond – often focusing on relationships that could have been special had life not got in the way, or futures imagined in parallel universes.













































The plot of Everything Everywhere All at Once is centred on Evelyn Wang (Yeoh), a laundromat owner who is destined to save all of existence.



Throughout the film, we see her demonstrating an array of skills borrowed from different timelines - all from lives that appear more impressive than the one she's living in the movie.

