Influencer brings suitcase of Diet Coke on holiday as she thinks Europe doesn't sell it

Real Housewives star Jill Zarin revealed just how much she loves Diet Coke after packing an entire suitcase full of the beverage because she was worried she wouldn't be able to buy any on her trip to Europe.

In the viral TikTok posed by her daughter Ally Shapiro (@allyshaps), the 59-year-old demonstrated that she stocked up on the fizzy cola drink for the duration of her trip.

"So I've snuggled my Diet Coke from the United States because they don’t sell it in Europe. They only have Coke Light and Coke Zero and it sucks," Zarin said.

She then opened the suitcase to show how she made the most of the suitcase space as every nook contained either a bottle or can - though some of the cans exploded on the journey.

"Any other Diet Coke girlies travel with an entire suitcase of Diet Coke? Luckily it made it safely!" Zarin's daughter wrote in the caption.







@allyshaps Any other diet coke girlies travel with an entire suitcase of diet coke? Luckily it made it safely! #dietcoke #flying #airport

Since sharing the Diet Coke stash, the video has gone viral, receiving 3.6m views, 192,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who were confused as to why Zarin wouldn't be able to get Diet Coke in Europe.

One person said: "FYI: We have Diet Coke in Europe!"

"We definitely have Diet Coke 😂😂 this cracked me up!" another person said.

To which Shapiro replied: "It’s Coca-Cola light, even though it looks the same it’s not!"

However, the comments section quickly informed Shapiro that Diet Coke and Coke Light were the same product, just branded differently in different countries.

While others discussed the sheer quantity Zarin decided to pack.



"Everyone arguing over Coke Light vs Diet Coke but why is nobody concerned by the unhinged behavior of bringing a suitcase full of DC?" someone else asked.

Here are some more of the best reactions:

























In a follow-up TikTok, Zarin responded to the comments by noting she was "made very aware that they only have Coke Light and Coke Zero" by the cruise ship she was going on, and said the two look similar but have the same taste.

@allyshaps Replying to @alefrox coke light is not the same as diet coke!





Zarin is best known for starring in the reality TV show "Real Housewives Of New York City," for four seasons from 2008-2012.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.