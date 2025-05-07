Inventor recreates Wallace and Gromit’s iconic breakfast machine

Who else wanted their very own breakfast machine after watching Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers?

Now, an inventor rose to the challenge by recreating the iconic scene (and everyone's childhood dream) from the 1993 Aardman animated film, and the result is incredibly impressive.

One of the final results from YouTuber and kinetic artist Joseph Herscher, aka Joseph's Machines (@josephmachines), has gone viral on TikTok with over 28.7 million views and 1 million likes, as he was able to replicate the intricate technical details.

In the unforgettable scene from the film, we see Gromit pull down the lever, causing the bed Wallace had been sleeping in to rise vertically to drop him into a pair of trousers and then onto his chair at the breakfast table.

The machine then puts on Wallace's sleeves and vest, then Gromit presses a big red button, which ejects jam into the air and is caught by toast ejecting from the toaster simultaneously and the jam toast lands perfectly on Wallace's plate, ready to eat.

"I'm sure it comes as no surprise that Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers was a favourite of mine growing up, so this machine has been extra special to create!" he wrote on his YouTube video that showed the process.

In his nine-minute breakdown, Joseph goes through each step of the process, starting with the transition from the bed into the trousers.

A large wooden platform was made for the bed, which has been connected with ropes to be able to pull it up vertically, and to make the landing as effortless as possible he has a wooden bar attached to black ropes that go around the bed and down to the floor, anchored by some hefty weights which will drag across the floor as Joeseph drops from the bed.

However, things didn't always go to plan as the bed hinge broke off, which resulted in a clip of Joseph in the bed while it all crashed to the ground.

Joseph assured he was fine and explained how part of it had to be rebuilt and "made it extra, extra, extra strong" to avoid this happening again.

Once the bed was figured out, actually getting into the trousers was another story. The video shows the inventor's numerous failed attempts at getting his legs through the bottoms, but in the end he managed to crack it after some practice.

Next step? Executing the jam toast air stunt.

With some plastic tarp on the wall with a toast outline in the centre, Joseph put his jam catapult to the test to see how accurate the shot would be, and in the first try, it splattered all over the wall and not in the specific area he wanted.

To combat this, add protector was added to the top of the catapult, which made it a little more accurate.

Joseph then had the idea to make the jam thicker in order for it to land in a more concentrated area, but the recipe itself needed tweaking to ensure the jam spread on the toast properly, like in the original scene.

Finally, we were introduced to Archie the dog, who took on Gromit's role of pulling down the lever to lift the bed up and pushing the big red button to eject the jam.

There was a challenge as Archie wasn't a fan of sitting on the chair, so Joseph decided to lower the whole thing so the pup could sit on the floor for the stunt.

It all came together for the final product, as Joseph shared a side-by-side of the original scene and his version, which is as close as you possibly could get, and a satisfying watch for fans.

In the comments section of the viral TikTok video, Wallace and Gromit fans couldn't help but share their excitement and applauded Joseph on recreating the breakfast machine.

One person asked: "How many hours of jam-based bloopers did this have?"

"I’ve worked on the film and IMMEDIATELY shared it with the rest of the animators. This is incredible!" a second person said.

A third person posted: "The effort and failed attempt this must of took. Truly hats off."

"No one will ever understand how much I wanted one of these when I was little," a fourth person commented.

