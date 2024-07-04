Brit left feeling 'mugged off' at £21,000 champagne bill at Marbella club

A Marbella holiday-goer was left stumped after feeling "mugged off" by the prices at one particular beach club.

Chantelle (@chantellebradd) and her friend were visiting the famed Nikki Beach club while holidaying where they paid a staggering €660 (£560) for a two-person bed.

Chantelle was reportedly told she would get €500 back in credits to spend, however, was soon told "no cocktails included in the credit, no food included in the credit – only bottles."

She acknowledged they the pair aren't wine drinkers, so thought it was best to opt for Pimms with their credits – which was not on the menu.

The TikToker went on to share a clip of the menu with the cheapest bottle of wine coming in at €545.

"Look at the menu, look at the price of it," she told her 300,000 viewers, with one price showing €24,995 (£21,159).



"So, basically, you can’t even have the very top one because we would owe them €45. So what have we just spent the money on? The beds basically. The space, that’s it."

The comments were turned off on the clip, but Chantelle later followed up to clarify she had not done any research into Nikki Beach before visiting as she was "tagging along" to the last minute girls' trip.

She detailed her friend ordering a €30 cheese platter and a chicken wrap for herself for €27 along with a coffee and water. Chantelle claimed the worker charged her €230 for the bill.

"I went to Nikki Beach because my friends were going," she concluded. "I'm not a 'status girlie', I don't give a s*** about all of that... but it's not somewhere I'd go again."

Indy100 reached out to Nikki Beach for comment

