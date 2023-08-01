TikTokers are 'farting' during an pivotal Oppenheimer scene

For some, fart jokes never get old as a new viral video has circulated of cinemagoers watching Oppenheimer and letting rip during an important scene.

The biographical thriller, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and 'the godfather of the nuclear bomb' delves into the story of how the deadly weapon was developed.

In one pivotal moment in the film, where a nuclear bomb test is carried out (the Trinity Test) as part of the Manhattan Project, there was a tense countdown to the explosion as Oppenheimer looked on from afar and the countdown ticked to zero.

When the red button was pushed, there was an immediate bright flash of light as the bomb exploded.

It was at this point, a member of the audience decided it was the perfect comedic timing to pass gas as a fart can be heard as this scene played out - causing laughter from the rest of the theatre.

A viral video appeared to originally be posted by @devindfro, but has since been deleted.

While a similar viral video posted by @lesperlesdunet1 now has over 2.1m views, with other users such as@user3567340316078, and viewers have shared their amusement at the perfect timing.

One person joked: "The way Nolan intended."

"The timing is incredible, one day I farted during Skyfall in the only moment when there was no noise [translated from French]," another person said.

Someone else added: "The fart is the funniest scene in the movie [translation]."

Elsewhere, there's a 'serious' historical error with Oppenheimer, nuclear Barbenheimer memes have caused upset in Japan, and Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy would like to play a Ken in Barbie 2.

