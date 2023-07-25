Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy would like to play a Ken in Barbie 2

Barbieheimer is dominating the world right now. After a record-breaking opening weekend for both Barbie and Oppenheimer, the idea of the two films colliding could potentially be a reality in the future.

Barbie, which is said to have racked in $337 million (£293m) on the opening weekend, marks this year's biggest debut so far. And while the likes of Ben Shapiro wasn't a fan, Oppenheimer starCillian Murphy wants in on the action.

Speaking to Cinéfilos, Cillian Murphy said, "Would I play a Ken in Barbie 2? Sure."

The star continued: "Let's read the script and let's have a conversation."



"I can't wait to see it," he added about Barbie. "Can't wait to see the movie. I think it's great for cinema. You know, you've got all these great movies happening this summer."





The two films performed so well, that Vue Cinemas reported their best weekend for UK cinema since Covid, selling out 4,000 viewings across the country for both films.

Tim Richards, chief executive and founder of Vue International, said: "Vue saw its highest weekend admissions since Avengers: Endgame in 2019 with the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, proving that when the movies are there our customers will come to watch them on the big screen.

"Barbie is tracking to become the biggest film of 2023 and has a good chance of getting into the Top 10 highest grossing films of all time.

"It is an incredibly exciting moment for the industry, and we expect this trend to continue for the coming weeks."

Odeon also shared that more than 200,000 advance tickets had been bought and more than 10,000 guests were expected to see both films during the opening weekend.

