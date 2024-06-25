A man who quit his job as a music teacher in order to sail the Pacific Ocean solo has shared just how alone he is out at sea - and it's freaking viewers out.

TikToker Luke aka SV Songbird (@sailing_songbird) has been providing video updates on his travels as he experience life at sea on a 27-foot sailboat.

After reaching his month milestone sailing on the Pacific, Luke posted a video where he shared his location on Google Maps to show the remoteness of where he is.

In the video, the creator was out filming from his paddleboard to get some "exercise" where he told viewers: "“I’m stuck here in the doldrums, there is no wind.”

"For reference I'm about as far away from land as you can be on this planet," he said and pinpointed his location where he believes to be "well over 1,000 miles away from any piece of land".

He described how it feels "incredibly disorientating to be out on a paddleboard with nothing on the horizon except a supercool sunset."





@sailing_songbird So disorienting with nothing on the horizon 🤯 #sailing #solosailor #paddleboard

Since posting the video, it has received more than 32m views, as people in the comments shared their thoughts on Luke's solo adventure.

One person joked: "Man's uploading from the pacific ocean and I'm losing network in my bathroom."

Another person similarly jested: "Bro who is your phone service provider?"

"The best thing about sailing across the Pacific ocean alone is that you do not have to do it," a third person said.

A fourth person added: "My thalassophobia would never," referring to fear of deep bodies water such as an ocean or a lake.



"Bro get back on your boat you're stressing me out," someone else commented.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.