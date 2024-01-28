Pile of rocks with hidden message leaves TikTok baffled

A pile of rocks with a hidden message within has baffled people on TikTok as the optical illusion has gone viral with many trying to figure out what they can't see.

In today's digital age, social media platforms serve as fertile ground for the rapid spread of content, especially optical illusions.

Optical illusions, being visually engaging and often accompanied by a sense of wonder or confusion, are highly shareable and are even better when there is something hidden within the image.

Although the images can often go viral on other platforms, TikTok has become a fertile ground for optical illusions. Last year, numerous images where users were asked to find a fourth object went viral on the platform which left many confused, leading some to call them hoaxes.

Now a new image has captured the imagination of people on TikTok and it features nothing more than a pile of rocks. The stones, we should say have been generated using AI but that's not why they are interesting.

A TikTok that has been viewed more than 67,000 times asks: "There is a message in these rocks. Once you see it, you won't be able to unsee it. I couldn't see it until I blinked really fast while looking at it..some people say to squint your eyes."

@journey0111 There is a message in these rocks. Once you see it, you won't be able to unsee it. I couldn't see it until I blinked really fast while looking at it..some people say to squint your eyes. Comment "I see it" if you find it. #hiddenmessage #hiddenmessages #rocks #stones #game #whatdoesitsay #messageintherocks #messageinthestones #stoneswithamessage #rockswithamessage #rollingstones #rockpile #stonepiles #thestoneswillcryout #fyp #viral #viralvideo





Now the image has gone so viral that some people can't find the hidden message (some say that they can only see a cross) and either have to blink numerous types, look at it from a distance or even squint.

Content creator Mitch Clark has helpfully created a video where the hidden message is highlighted in red.

@mitchck Hidden message in the AI picture of rocks? What does it say? Revealed. THE STONES WILL CRY OUT. Reference to a passage in Luke in the Bible #thestoneswillcryout

If you haven't seen the hidden message let allow us to tell you that it is: 'The Stones Will Cry Out.'

Did you manage to see it?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings