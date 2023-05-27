'Kind' pregnant waitress receives thousands in donations from generous couple

A couple who were on a date at an Olive Garden loved how kind their pregnant waitress was to them and decided to pay an act of kindness in return by raising money for her and the baby.

In a TikTok, Emily Brooke (@officialemilybrooke) explained to her followers how she wanted to do a fundraiser for the waitress named Madelyn who is currently seven months pregnant, calling her "an actual angel."

"We just met the sweetest girl at Olive Garden..." she began.

"Our waitress is currently seven months pregnant working five days a week to prep for the baby," and added how she is "absolutely precious and so utterly kind."

Emily went to say how her and her boyfriend were returning in the next few weeks "and are hoping to bring her a really generous amount!!"

She then asked if any of her viewers can donate even just $5, as they will "bring back anything we have raised for the sweet girl!" and then added her Venmo username at the bottom of the screen.





The video has since gone viral, as it's received 3.3m views, with people advising Emily on how to give the money to Madelyn and women also sharing their own experiences of working while heavily pregnant.

One person advised: "Tell her you have a gift for her and ask what time you get off, so it’s a gift not a tip! She may have to split tips :("

"Absolutely will do this! thank you for letting me know you are a blessing!" Emily replied.

Another person said: "Being a server while being pregnant is so hard, I worked up until I had my daughter and I was a single mom. The heavy lifting is awful."

"Yup. I had to work at a warehouse until I was 37 weeks pregnant. Bless your heart because working while pregnant is HARD," someone else added.

A fourth person replied: "Just wanted to say THANK YOU for this. I'm currently almost 7 months pregnant working just as much so I can have a little time off once baby is here."

In a follow-up video, Emily responded to comments who thought this was some kind of scam.

"I promise it's not a scam, I will literally show you guys my Venmo account and my cash app at the end of this video so you know I haven't deposited the money," and provided screenshots of the two accounts.

Following this, she made another video detailing how she's going to take the pregnant waitress out to lunch where she will give her the money.









@officialemilybrooke Replying to @Quinn Green612 ANSWERING SOME QUESTIONS: -the depositing fees from venmo will be covered by MY OWN MONEY! none of the money donated will be used for anything other than being given to her. -lunch is also being covered by me so that will not come out of her money either! -PLEASE if you do not have anything kind to say in the comments, i just ask that you keep it to yourself! we are just trying to do a kind thing that God put on our hearts and are so blessed to have other people help! THANK YOU SO MUCH! #fyp

And also answered questions: "The depositing fees from Venmo will be covered by MY OWN MONEY! none of the money donated will be used for anything other than being given to her.

"Lunch is also being covered by me so that will not come out of her money either!"

Then Emily filmed the moment she informed Madelyn that she had gone viral on TikTok and that people had generously donated $3,809 dollars for her and her unborn baby due in August.





@officialemilybrooke God's work 1000%! thank you to every single person who took the time to DONATE and who helped boost! i am just in awe of the way their are so many people whose hearts are filled with so much kindness. you have helped out this sweet mama so much. praying it comes back to ten fold! MADELYN- we are all rooting for you! #fyp #foryoupage #olivegarden #CapCut





Understandably, Madelyn was overwhelmed by the kind gesture as she hugged Emily and then thanked everyone describing it as "the most kindest, most thoughtful thing," that's happened to her.

