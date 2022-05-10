Pro-life congressmen trolled on Venmo with messages of support for women

Pro-life congressmen including Madison Cawthorn have been immaculately trolled by pro-choice advocates, urging others to Venmo request them with messages of support for women.

In the video posted to TikTok, leader of the challenge, Jack, posted the Venmo handles of five congressmen, stating that they would have to acknowledge your request to turn it down, and in-turn would be bombarded with pro-choice messaging.

Since it went viral, over 257 requests have been sent, and there's sure to be plenty more to come.

