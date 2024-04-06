Neighbour's Ring camera captures heartwarming footage of couple's pregnancy journey

A couple expecting a baby kept their neighbour up-to-date on the pregnancy through a Ring camera, and now the heartwarming clip compilation has gone viral on TikTok.

Katie Brooke Newton (@katiebrookenewton), posted the footage from her doorbell security camera to the platform where her neighbour can be seen giving an update on her pregnancy status while walking past her door in each of the clips.

“My neighbours were updating me on their pregnancy through my Ring camera once their due date hit," she wrote in the video as the clip began to play.

In the majority of the clips, the woman would inform her neighbour that she is "still pregnant" and no doubt viewers who are mothers can relate to those late stages of pregnancy waiting for the baby to ready to be born.

After the five "not pregnant" videos, woman and her husband can then be seen walking up the stairs to their home, carrying up their newborn in a baby car seat.

@katiebrookenewton Thank you @Ring for helping capture this 🥹😭 welcome home next door baby!!! #ring #newborn #pregnant #duedate

The woman - sporting hospital bracelets around her wrists - then looks into the camera one for a final time and says: "We had the baby.”

That's when her husband lifts the baby up to the camera, as the new parents beam with joy at introducing their new addition to their neighbour.

At the end of the compilation, the husband copies his wife by providing the last update that she's "not pregnant" anymore.

"Thank you @Ring for helping capture this, welcome home next door baby!!" Newton wrote in the caption.

Since sharing the sweet video, Newton's TikTok has received a whopping 30.8m views, 7.8m likes and thousands of comments from people who shared their love for the compilation.

One person wrote: "@Ring I can see the commercial now - 'With a ring doorbell, you’ll never miss another delivery.'"

"This is giving 'This Is Us' vibes," another person said, referring to the popular drama series.

A third person added: "Him saying 'not pregnant' and then they go into their apartment as a family for the first time has be bawling."

"I feel like I just watched a Pixar short film," a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "Way to accidentally create the best ring ad."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.