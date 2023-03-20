Teacher shares 'secret code' for telling parents unflattering facts about their kids

Teachers have to be masters of tact when contacting parents about their children. After all, no mum or dad wants to be sold their kid is anything other than an angelic prodigy.

However, one TikTok user has confessed that educators employ a special code to put a positive spin on less flattering assessments.

Her admission was shared on the account Bored Teachers, which posts funny and candid comments offered by pedagogues from across the world.

In the clip, the teacher tells viewers: “We have a code when we email parents.

“When we use phrases like, ‘Your child is very social,’ that means they won’t stop talking,” she explains.

“Or, ‘their excitement in the classroom is contagious” – it means they will not calm down. Or, if ‘they’re a natural-born leader’ – your child is super bossy.”

The clip racked up more than 68,000 views and more than 3,600 likes, with TikTokers divided over the approach.

Some "100 per cent confirmed" use of the tactic and shared their own examples, with one writing: “‘Your son is going to make a great lawyer’ which is code for: your kid won’t stop arguing with me.”

Another offered: “‘Dances to the beat of their own drum’. Doesn’t listen to anything they are told.”

And a third, this time a parent, reminisced: “My son’s pre-[kindergarten] teacher told me he was the most scientific kid she’s ever had, she [probably] meant he asks a million questions allll day long.”

However, others condemned the idea of “sugarcoating” criticism, with one arguing: “I'd rather you just tell me what they're doing wrong so I can address it.”

Another agreed, saying: “I would just be direct. I don’t have time or energy for veiled issues.”

And a third commented: “I don’t understand what’s so hard about giving constructive feedback in a positive and direct way that doesn’t confuse parents.”

Meanwhile a fourth insisted: “I’m a teacher and do not use these ‘codes’. It’s not helpful to anyone to sugarcoat an issue. I stick with facts and observations. Never had a problem with a parent relationship if I am direct but in a respectful and collaborative way.”

