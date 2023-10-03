Plus-size TikToker calls for bigger facilities in hotels when travelling

A plus-sized TikToker has called on hotels to become more accessible - but not everyone agrees with her.

Posting on the platform, the woman named Jaelynn said she was "on a mission to revolutionise the travel industry and make it a more accessible, accepting, and accommodating place for all" and listed 10 ways in which the hotel industry could be improved.

She said: "The needs of plus-size travellers matter just as much as anybody else’s."

"We deserve an environment that respects our needs and body diversity,” she added.

🏨 Embracing Inclusivity in Hospitality 🌟 Creating a space where every guest feels valued and comfortable is essential. Size-inclusive hotel amenities are more than just accommodations – they're a statement of respect for diverse needs and body types. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ From spacious chairs to thoughtful bathroom facilities, every detail matters. Elevators, pool areas, and dining spaces should be designed to ensure ease of movement and relaxation. Let's make travel truly accessible and welcoming for travelers of all sizes and abilities. 💙⁣⁣

Jaelynn's requests were as follows:

“Provide sturdy and wider chairs without armrests” “Ensure beds with strong support and a high weight capacity” “Make elevators and hallways spacious” “Install grab-bars in showers and near toilets” and add other shower help. “Train staff to be respectful, understanding, and accommodating to travelers of all sizes” “Provide pool lifts and handrails at the entry of the pool” “Hotel restaurants should have roomy seating options” “Offer larger beach and pool seating” “Hotels should include side-inclusive bathrobes" “Display clear and accurate information on these amenities on hotel websites”

But responding to the video, some people thought her preferences were not feasible.



"I agree with some but others are just not possible," one said. "The amount of money it will take to make all of these changes is unreal."

Another said: "I agree this is ideal, but some of these are out of the hotel control. Lift size for example."

And a third said: "You have no idea how construction works. This is not physically or monetarily possible."

What do you think?

