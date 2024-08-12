Viral TikTok shows man's new car telling him how vaping is 'very unhealthy'

A man was left completely stunned when his brand new Mercedes reacted to him vaping in the car.

In a viral TikTok clip that racked up a staggering 16.7 million views, Sheldon (@thisdadtiktoks) wrote: "Mercedes Benz PROVES vaping is bad."

He briefly showed fellow TikTokers a glance around his "fancy schmancy" Merc before explaining it had a HEPA filter.

"If you have allergies, this is definitely something you want to add on to your Mercedes," he said, before demonstrating how it worked.

"Well, it shows right now the outside air is eight, which, it’s pretty good here in Fort Worth. The inside is a one. OK, that means it’s already better than it was outside," he explained while showing the car screen.

Sheldon then carries out a mini experiment of his own by puffing a vape inside the car.



"Do you wanna see what happens? This was accidental. I was on this screen. Kevin took a little puffy puff of a vape. And he blew it down into the floorboard. Watch what happens," he said.



The TikToker then pans the camera to the screen where it rapidly decreases in air quality to "very unhealthy".

"Y’all. Very unhealthy you’re blowing that around with your kids in the car," he continued.

When the filter kicked in, the air quality started to balance out to healthy again.

It didn't take long for TikTokers to flood the clip with their takes, with one writing: "The way the number KEPT GOING UP. I was not prepared."

Another humoured: "Well I have a poor person's car and it says my vape is fine."

Meanwhile, a third joked: "HEPA filter!?!?? My car doesn’t even have a muffler and leaks transmission oil. Cries in poor while hitting my vape."

