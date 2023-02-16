Walkers called on to pay man who thinks he accidentally ate valuable crisp

A man who tucked into some Walkers crisps believes he accidentally ate a heart-shaped crisp that was part of a Valentine's Day competition with a large cash prize.

TikToker @corysworldd from Cardiff posted a "What I Eat in a Day" video to his 183,000 followers where he ate a packet of Walkers Cheese & Onion crisps along with a sandwich as part of his lunch.

Now in a follow-up video, he shared how he thinks the crisp he ate on camera may have won a Walkers Competition the crisp company created for Valentine's Day.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The 26-year-old mentioned that the competition was about finding the special heart-shaped crisps that have been hidden in bags of Walkers and those who discover the "best" one can win £100,000 ( $120,750).

Though Cory ate the crisp as he was unaware of the competition, but he did film the moment he ate the crisp and took a screenshot to zoom in and show how it resembles a heart shape and then compared alongside an example of the heart-shaped crisp on the brand's website.

"Stop what you're doing. This is an emergency broadcast. I think I may have just eaten the £100,000 Walker's crisp," he said in the video.

"That is the same," he said, pointing, "What happens next? Can everyone tag Walker's so we can sort this situation out please."



Cory did not confirm if he was going to submit the images he has of the crisp to the competition.

@corysworldd #stitch with @Corys World HELP

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the TikToker expressed his shock that he had the chance to win the money, only to obliviously eat the crisp.

" I wasn't even angry or anything like that, just so shocked. I can't believe it happened and that I even caught it on camera," he said.

"I can't help but laugh about it and I think everyone who watched the video got a good laugh out of it too!"

In the comments section, people showed their support for Cory and believe he deserves the cash prize while tagging the Walkers TikTok account to get its attention.

One person said: "The money is yours!!!"

"@walkersofficial I was skeptical but that sure does look like a perfect love heart," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "You won that fair and square!!!!! Do you still have the packet?"

"@walkersofficial give this man his money!!" a fourth person commented.

So what would Cory have done the prize money?

"If I'd have won I'd have probably gone on holiday, maybe renovated my house and definitely donated some to charity," he told Daily Mail.

However, it looks like Cory ate his chances of the big money away as a Walkers spokesperson said, as per Insider:

"Such a shame that Cory has eaten that crisp! We do need to be fair to all the other Walkers fans that have followed our competition T&Cs and held onto their crisp for safekeeping, so I'm afraid we won't be able to accept his entry this time round."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.