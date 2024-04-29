A mother was left horrified after discovering the “monsters” her daughter claimed she could hear were actually a colony of 50,000 bees living in the walls of her house.

One mother found out she’d been living amongst a hive after discovering there were around 50,000 bees living in her daughter’s bedroom wall.

In a viral TikTok, a woman named Ashley shared her family’s story as an image from a thermal camera pointed at the wall revealed a large orange patch, indicating heat from the active bees.

Text overlaying the image read: “When your daughter has been hearing ‘monsters’ in the walls. Turns out it was 50,000 bees buzzing.”

Next, a clip showed a large hole that had been cut into the wall and bees flying out of it into the room.

The video has been viewed 9.1 million times, with people in the comments desperate for an update on what happened next.

Ashley obliged, revealing: “ Day 1: Beekeeper removed 20,000 bees and 100+ lbs (45kg) of honeycomb from the wall. He found the queen and is able to safely take the hive to a new home.”

On day 2, Ashley explained another 20,000 bees were removed with a second extraction and that the hole in the wall was taped off to avoid anyone in the house getting stung.

But, following updates revealed the saga was far from over as another hive with a different queen was discovered in the same wall. Clips showed thousands of bees behind the plastic being used to tape the hole in the wall.

A third extraction took place to remove the other queen, with the aim of safely getting rid of all the remaining bees in the wall.

In various posts, Ashley explained that the house insurance is not covering the costs of dealing with the issue and that the floor and walls of the room are now covered in honey.

TikTokers converged into the comments in horror at the situation.

One wrote: “I would honestly rather have monsters in the wall than to have 50k bees.”

Another said: “But you know what, I’ll take bees over 50k spiders!!”

