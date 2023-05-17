Police officer collapses on live TV after being attacked by massive cloud of bees

A news helicopter has caught the moment a police officer got swarmed by bees who 'wanted to kill him' as he got into his car.

Fox 11’s SkyFox was over Encino, California, when the man could be seen frantically batting away the insects before throwing himself onto the ground.

LAPD later said that the officer had been stung 'dozens of times' and was in hospital in a stable condition.

All Valley Honey & Bee, the removal company called in to help, said the aggressive behaviour was 'not normal'.

