Woman left devastated after discovering partner proposed with ex's engagement ring

How would you feel if your engagement ring previously belonged to your husband's ex-fiancée?

Well, that's exactly what happened to TikToker Belle Blake (@mrsbelleblake) who recalled how she found out the rock she was wearing hadn't always been just hers.

"My husband just told me my engagement ring is the same one he bought for his ex-fiancée and I don't even know how to feel right now,” a visibly distressed Belle said.

She recalled how she had came home and was talking how much she loved her ring, "...I do it's beautiful, I love it so much," she said, as she gave a close up of the piece of jewelry.

But she wasn't prepared for the bombshell her husband was about to drop.

“He was like ‘Oh yeah Erica loved it too,'” her recalled her husband saying while she tried to hold back tears. “And I was like ‘Erica?’ The other girl you were going to marry? You guys were engaged for a whole year?”

She added, “And he goes, ‘Yeah it’s the same ring that I gave to her.'”

@mrsbelleblake I don’t know what to do #husbandandwife #cheater #engagementring #wedding #diamond Disclaimer: this is a reenactment inspired by my own experiences with domestic abuse. I am no longer around the people involved. This is to bring awareness to the Safe At Home Program (Address Confidentiality Program), this program provides a decoy address to victims of domestic abuse so their abusers can’t find them. Domestic Abuse Hotline: 800-799-7233

With this, Belle struggled to find the words for a moment but then continued to detail how the ring was "custom-made" for the ex-fiancée.

"I love it, it's beautiful but it's not my ring," the TikToker said, while she also noted it wouldn't have been the ring she would've picked out for herself.

"There was one [ring] I wanted but he [husband] said it was too expensive."

To conclude, she then asked viewer whether she should request her husband to get the ring she actually wanted after finding out the real origins of her current engagement ring.

In the caption the TikTok added the disclaimer that the video is "a reenactment inspired by my own experiences with domestic abuse," and says she's "no longer around the people involved."

Since sharing her experience, the video has received over 4.2m views, as people in the comments section shared their anger towards the husband and his actions, while also sending supportive messages to Belle.

One person said: "The fact he designed it with her yet the one you want is too expensive? I don't believe it. He was stupid to mention Erica. He needs to fix the situation to make it right. I'm sorry you're hurting."

"He’d be in the middle of the woods looking for it with a metal detector," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "This is one of those actions speak louder than words moments… the fact that he designed it with her then did nothing for you."

"Girl! My ex-husband proposed and is now married to his new wife with MY engagement ring! The ring I researched, I picked out, that I physically purchased!!!!" a fourth person commented.

For help or support contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline, which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247, or go to its website at www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

