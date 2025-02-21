‘You’re so funny’ TikTok trend is revealing people’s darkest secrets to the internet

The internet is one big family, right? Well, it may as well be, because it's the home of oversharing, and a new TikTok trend is revealing everyone's darkest secrets.

You know, the type of secrets you probably wouldn't even tell your friends, but feel totally fine telling millions of strangers.

The 'you're so funny' trend is seeing creators making videos exposing the traumatic anecdotes that made them the hilarious person they are today.

Set to the sound of 5 Seconds Of Summer's 'She Looks So Perfect', users are uploading photos of themselves looking seemingly happy, with the caption: "You're so funny!" "Thanks I [insert traumatic moment you never thought you'd repeat again]."

Here are some of the most viral ones trending across our FYP right now...





Many of the confessions were things people did or experienced as kids that they thought were completely normal...





...while others exposed the reality of not having the picture-perfect family dynamic you see on TV

Meanwhile, some are just there to leave you nothing short of open-mouthed.

But some are just so relatable they're impossible not to share.





This article was first published on 23 January 2025

