TikToker charges her husband a monthly ‘woman tax’ - and women are here for it

It's no secret that women go through a lot in life. And not only that, but many of us are also burdened with the expense of manicures to maintain, hair that needs colouring and cutting what feels like every five minutes, and a constant desire to cram more clothes into our wardrobes.

But, while we can sit here and blame the patriarchy for our troubles, one TikToker may have just come up with a genius solution so that we can continue to live our best lives... at the expense of men.

Camilla Do Rosario (@camilla.and.family) has told her 125,000-strong following that she makes her husband pay a monthly 'woman tax' to offset everything she has to go through.





The concept is simple: her husband pays the equivalent of £85 twice a month to her (or £2,5000 per year), which she then gets to use on things she wants, like getting her nails done.

"This tax is to compensate me for the fact that I have to have a period every single month, had two brutal pregnancies where I vomited most days, and then I had two C-sections", she tells the camera of how it came about.

While the idea might raise the eyebrows of a lot of men, the creator says it was actually her husband who came up with the idea.

"I cannot explain how happy getting a mani and pedi makes me, and it really does make up for that week of bleeding", she says of how she chooses to spend the cash.

She adds: "Women have such a hard time, men got away very easy in this life, so they should be paying woman tax."

It might sound like a bit of fun (imagine never paying for a manicure?), but the mum-of-two says she wants to set a good example to her young daughters that they "should be taken care of" and also to "take care of themselves".

And it seems women are in favour of the proposed tax too.

"Why is this not more normal?", one commented on the viral video, which now has over 550,000 views.

"Get this on his FYP, not mine", another joked.

Someone else wrote: "No hesitation just sent this to my husband."

All in favour of woman tax say "aye".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings