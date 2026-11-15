Two years after its debut, Netflix spy-thriller Black Doves is back for season two - and it's been given quite the reception.

The six-episode series starring Keira Knightley and has drawn comparisons to Apple TV's Slow Horses follows undercover spy Helen Webb, who also just so happens to be married to a high-profile politician while living a double life.

When the man she was having an affair with is murdered, she sets out along with covert operation the Black Doves to investigate what really happened - and uncovers a lot of unwanted secrets along the way.

Other cast members include Ben Whishaw as Sam Young - the hitman called in to protect Helen (Knightley); Sarah Lancashire as Helen's handler Reed, Andrew Buchan as Helen's husband and now-prime minister Wallace Webb, and Ambika Mod as Laila, a rogue Black Doves agent.

Despite only being released on 5 November, fans and critics alike are already calling for a third season, thanks to its blend of hard-hitting drama and typically British comedy.

What's more, it's secured an impressive 96 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix

"So much fun to watch", penned The Wrap's Liam Matthews.

"Fast-paced, sharp-witted and immensely funny, this is Netflix at its best", added Nerdspin's Amelia Harvey, while The Independent's Jessie Thompson described it as a "blend of the fresh and the old-fashioned".

So that begs the question: Will there be a season 3 of Black Doves? And when can we expect it?

While season two may have left some of the plot unresolved, season 3 hasn't yet been confirmed, and it did debut with lower viewership than season one (3.8 million views in week one compared to 10.8 million).

That being said, the show's creator, Joe Barton has confirmed that work on more episodes is already under way, confirming to Variety that "we're hoping" for another season.

Given that it's had such a positive reception and we're only two weeks into its release, we'd say the prognosis is looking good. Watch this space.

Black Doves is now streaming on Netflix

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