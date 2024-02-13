Here’s how One Day stars got over filming that emotional ending

*Major spoilers ahead for those who haven't watched the show yet*

Netflix's latest series One Day has proven a runaway success over the last week, with viewers left in pieces by its emotional ending.

The 14-episode series follows Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) and Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and their love story that spans decades as they reunite on the same day every year.



It is based on the 2009 novel by David Nicholls and was previously adapted into the 2011 feature film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

Now, Woodall and Mod have shared a surprising insight into how they dealt with the devastating ending.

While the show is a heartwarming piece of escapism at times, the plot ends on a devastating note, with Mod's character Emma hit by a car, leading to her sudden death.

@huffpostuk Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall discuss the ending of One Day #fy #fyp #viral #oneday #onedaynetflix #netflix #leowoodall

Before the show’s debut, Mod said: “Reading the book and especially after watching the series, it’s incredibly joyful. And I think we are looking for content that’s really joyful and comforting to watch.



“I think a few years ago we wanted to sit in our feelings and emotions and grief a little bit, but now I think it’s gone the other way and we like to watch things that are a bit joyful and hopeful. Which I think this show is.

“What’s weird is we filmed the last episode at the beginning of the series. So actually, after we let go of that, it just kind of felt like a great time."

Mod was speaking in an interview with HuffPost.

Meanwhile, Woodall added that the pair needed to "kind of forget" how the story unfolds.

Mod agreed: “You just get it out of the way, and then you can kind of focus on the good times.”

“But it is sad, it’s so sad!”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.