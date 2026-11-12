Trump suggests US didn't start Iran war in Veterans Day speech

US president Donald Trump sparked outrage with the claim the US didn’t start the war with Iran during his Veterans Day speech .

On Wednesday (11 November), top Trump administration officials gathered at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony. The annual event marked Veterans Day – a time of reflection to honour those who have served in wars.

In times gone by, presidents have made speeches that focus attention on the sacrifices of service members, some of whom laid down their lives for our freedoms. As ever, Trump broke from tradition and instead took time in his speech to ramble about one of his vanity projects, his Triumphal Arch, and even to suggest that the US didn’t start the Iran war.

The current conflict with Iran and its allies was started by the US, alongside Israel, in February with “Operation Epic Fury”.

“America did not start a war with Iran,” Trump claimed. “Iran has been waging war on America since 1979. This should have been taken care of a long time ago.”

Someone mocked: “We’ve won the war we never started but it still has to continue indefinitely.”

Another said: “Starting off with a bang on his Veterans Day speech I see. Though I'm concerned he's going straight into alternative facts contradicting reality off the block. Pace yourself, Dear Leader, you don't want to burn out before you get to the Suckers & Losers part!”





One person suggested: “He doesn't just rewrite history. He tries to rewrite it while we're still living through it.”





Another wrote: “We did bomb them first, I think that counts as us starting the war that's not a war but is totally a war.”

Someone else said: “I’m just so so tired of this s**t and I’m ready for it to be over.”





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