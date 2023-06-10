BBC suffers awkward Zoom fail during live interview about Boris Johnson's resignation

Tech failures happen to us all - and the BBC is no exception.

During an interview with polling guru Professor John Curtice after Boris Johnson resigned as an MP yesterday, the broadcaster found itself in the midst of a pretty cringe moment when Curtice appeared to end their Zoom call.

The BBC presenter started asking him a question about Johnson's resignation statement - and then a message appeared on screen saying "this meeting has been ended by the host".

"Just as I was building up there, this ending has been ended by the host, that wasn't me," the presenter said.

No matter though, as they soon got the call back on track and Curtice offered his views on Johnson.

He said that since Partygate, the public don't believe Johnson anymore and quoted opinion polls showing the majority of people think the former PM "lied" about it.

"His career as a politician was frankly already over," he said. "But it's certainly going to be over now."

Much like the Zoom call, then.

