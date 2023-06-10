Four words in Boris Johnson's resignation statement suggest an alarming prospect

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he is standing down as an MP, with immediate effect.

It comes after he received a report from the MP-led Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over lockdown parties at Downing Street.

In a lengthy statement of over 1000 words, Johnson railed against the committee investigating him, accusing them of bias, and claimed that had "not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons."

The final paragraph of his rant read: "It is very sad to be leaving Parliament - at least for now - but above all, I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias."

Spotted the scary words yet? We'll give them to you. "At least for now."

We don't want to scaremonger, but could that suggest Johnson wants to return to parliament at some point? We certainly hope not but the words did not go unnoticed by commentators.

Johnson is a complete headache.

