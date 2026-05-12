A new generation of rising stars is heading to Netflix in the streamer's latest reality series, Calabasas Confidential.

Produced by Brent Montgomery, Courtney White, Gardner Reed, Will Nothacker, Ally Gasparian, Alex Rosenberg and Bill Dixon, the series follows a glamorous circle of Calabasas locals as they return to the elite community they once called home.

Premiering on 29 May, the show reunites a group of Gen Z socialites navigating life back inside their parents' sprawling estates – where messy breakups, lingering gossip and long-held reputations from their high school years are impossible to escape.

"Fresh out of college, a tight-knit group of friends, exes and rivals returns to hillside SoCal luxury and unfinished drama in this opulent reality series," the show's synopsis reads.

Ahead of the premiere, viewers have been given a first look at the cast, which includes Preston Pippen (son of NBA icon Scottie Pippen and The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen) alongside Jodie Woods, the younger sister of Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Watch the trailer here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Here's the confirmed lineup for Calabasas Confidential:

Alexie Olivo Epstein, 23





Ben Favaedi, 22









Dylan Wolf, 24









Emilie Nelson, 23









Emma Medrano, 22





Hercy Miller, 24









Jemma Durrant, 23





Jodie Woods, 19





Kimora Lewis, 23









Nicole Sahebi, 22





Preston Pippen, 24





Raine Michaels, 25





Sterling Retzlaff, 24





Suede Brooks, 25





Calabasas Confidential will be available to stream on Netflix on 29 May

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