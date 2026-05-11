Kevin Hart returned to Netflix after the success of the first series of his stand-up comedy competition Funny AF, which saw Ron Taylor take the crown.

This time, though, the comedian was the one under fire during a brutal celebrity roast featuring Pete Davidson, Chelsea Handler, Lizzo and Katt Williams.

The special streamed live on the platform on Monday (11 May) and is now available to watch on demand.

Here are five of the wildest moments from the night.

The Tom Brady takeover

The tables turned for Tom Brady and Kevin Hart, following the 2024 roast of Tom Brady.

At one point in the show, Brady quipped: "Have you even left The Forum?"

"Or have you just been here screaming into that light for the last two years, waiting for Daddy to come home. Well unlike your real dad, I actually showed up. And I brought you a jersey."

Brady then pulled out a child-sized New York Knicks jersey.

"It fits you," he joked.

Netflix





Brutal exchange between Chelsea Handler and Shane Gillis

Shane Gillis, who hosted the event, first took a brutal jab at Handler by calling her a zionist, and saying she's a "big fan of abortions".

He also brutally brought up Handler attending a party of Jeffrey Epstein's.

"Look it up, there’s articles. It wasn’t like a big party there was like seven people there… it was like Prince Andrew and Woody Allen were there," he shared.

When Handler hit the stage, she corrected Gillis and said: "Just so you know, Judaism and Zionism are two different things."

She went on to reference an anti-Asian slur that went viral in 2019 from Gillis' podcast that ultimately got him fired from SNL: "Just like how Chinatown and Koreatown are two different things, but your favourite slur works in both places."

Handler has previously addressed the Epstein dinner referenced in Gillis' joke.

"I did go to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s house, she shared on Rob Lowe's podcast in 2025. "I didn’t know who Jeffrey Epstein was… I went with Katie Couric. Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn were there. Charlie Rose was there. Oh yeah Prince Andrew was there with — no, with no one. He was there with Jeffrey Epstein."

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Katt Williams and Kevin Hart squash their feud

Katt Williams and Kevin Hart put their feud to bed after Williams accused Hart of being an industry plant in 2024.

"I’m surprised they invited me," Williams joked. "That’s how little star power you have. They had to start inviting your enemies. I said, 'I hate him.' They said, ‘Come anyway.'"

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Lizzo's surprise appearance

The first surprise appearance came from the 'About Damn Time' singer, Lizzo, who shared what she and Hart had in common, in that they both get mocked for their size.

"We share that pain," she quipped before adding: "But I can lose weight, you can't get taller".

She later joked: "Ain’t no Ozempic for being short and greasy."

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Teyana Taylor comes for Kevin Hart's career

In another unexpected celebrity cameo, Teyana Taylor took to the stage, calling Hart's career ventures "one bomb after another".

"I mean that would just be so cruel, I would never do that, Kev," she said. "That's Rotten Tomatoes' job".

Netflix

The Roast of Kevin Hart is now available to stream on Netflix

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