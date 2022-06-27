After being one of the stars of the show during the current run of Netflix's Drive To Survive series, McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is eyeing up an overtake on the now-legendary Formula One documentary/reality show with his own series.

'The Honey Badger' is, according to The Hollywood Reporter, teaming up with Hulu to produced a thirty-minute scripted show to take place within the world of Formula One, a world that Ricciardo obviously knows inside and out.

Details about the show are scarce - and the project is currently in its very early stages and seeking a scriptwriter to transform Ricciardo's ideas into fiction.

Ricciardo's role will be that of an executive producer and hopes for the project are high as Formula One's stock & prestige increase across the world.

Media projects featuring F1 and motorsport are on the up. In AAA video gaming, the yearly F1 series from Codemaster will now be joined by a counterpart managing game from Frontier. Apple TV have landed rights to a Lewis Hamilton documentary, and a racing feature starring Brad Pitt.

Now, Ricciardo is throwing his own hat (Cap? Helmet?) into the ring.

He has has endured the highs and lows of Formula One, so there's no one better to lead a fictional take on the popular sport. From his promotion to Red Bull's setup from Toro Rosso, to numerous victories with the brand, before a quick-fire change to Renualt and then McLaren, before a surprise win at Monza - he's been around a bit, winning eight races in total.

The Australian's saga in F1 is not yet over, and there's plenty more to see from him - especially if he and McLaren can get to grips with his car under the 2022 regulations.

There may be a fairytale ending in sights for the McLaren racer yet, but if not, he's always got the silver screen. Or at least your phone screen.

