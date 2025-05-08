It's official, Emily in Paris season 5 has begun filming, and Lily Collins has been spotted in Rome working on the latest instalment of her character's Italian sidequest.

Season 4 left over with Emily left to decide whether she wanted to continue her life as a marketing guru in Paris, or escape to Italy with her new love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

And it would appear his narrative spills over into the new season too, because the duo have been spotted in scenes shot at a Fendi store in the historic city.

Emily in Paris season 5 is in the works - and everyone’s asking the same question Getty

While it's not known who else will be returning to the show, Camille Razat has already announced that she's decided to step away from the Netflix series.

But, as we ponder what's next for Emily (and get very excited about the next era of outfit inspo), everyone's been left asking one question: When will her visa actually expire?









when does her visa expire https://t.co/Zjn91dITSP

— arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) May 7, 2025





Emily in Paris hasn't been given any definitive ending, and with the character now five seasons into her European adventure, fans are beginning to wonder if she's overstayed her welcome - or worse - if it could end with her being caught by border force.

In fact, some fans have even done some digging into the reality of it on Reddit.

"She'd be under a French employment visa, which is only valid for France, even if transferring to another EU country but for the same company", one person wrote.

"There are pan-EU work permits though, but there's for specific highly qualified positions. EU permanent residency holders qualify for a similar permit, but it's not valid for all EU countries.

"Or maybe they'll just pretend Emily will still be working in France since Italy there's no border control or immigration record between Italy and France due to Schengen."

Udaan, a visa specialist company claims: "Emily was initially sent to Paris on an Inter-company Transfer (ICT) visa. This visa is valid for 3 years and the foreign company sends the employee for a specific mission. The employee has to be employed with the non-French company for at least 6 months and has to remain on a foreign contract. The US company would have done a SIPSI declaration - this is necessary for employers located outside of France who wish to provide a service on French soil.

"Emily gets paid her normal U.S. salary and would need to get private healthcare in France. However, this visa would be only valid for 3 years. After 3 years, Emily will have to go back. She can reapply for this visa but would have to wait for 6 months."

So, will we soon be getting Emily in Chicago? Only time will tell...

