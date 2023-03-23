French TikTokers make 'realistic' version of Emily in Paris amid protests

Amid ongoing unrest in Paris with protests and strikes at the forefront of headlines this week, local residents have been trying to find some joy in these trying times - by making their own Emily in Paris parodies.

The Netflix show portrays the perfect Parisian lifestyle, but the new TikTok trend has users walking past mounds of rubbish in the streets and broken windows to its soundtrack.

Workers from binmen to transport drivers have been on strike over Macron's decision to raise the pension age.

