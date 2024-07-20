Fallout TV show chiefs tease God of War adaptation

TV bosses behind the hit Fallout series have teased there is new content in the works and that there's big interest in doing a God of War adaptation.

Following its success, Fallout was quickly commissioned by Prime Video for a second season and it's already in the works.

Fallout has received an impressive 17 Emmy nominations after it released to critical acclaim in April - it went down really well with fans too.



And when speaking in an interview with Variety, bosses behind the Fallout show said more is coming soon and that there's interest in doing a God of War adaptation.

Jennifer Salke, Amazon MGM Studios chief, said: "Stay tuned! We love God of War."

God of War is a popular PlayStation action-adventure franchise. The most recent game God of War Ragnarok, which released in 2022, was the best selling game on PlayStation that year, beating Elden Ring, and more than 15 million copies of it have been sold in total worldwide.

God of War Ragnarök

Vernon Sanders, head of TV at Amazon MGM Studios, added: "I think it has to be the right mix of a piece that feels like it's special and unique in the landscape, a real partnership with the IP creators, who get how to translate this and a visionary voice, both visionary writers and creators.

"Fortunately for us, we feel like we've found a few things in this area that really warrant it. So we've already announced Tomb Raider which we're incredibly excited about.

"And there are some other things definitely percolating, I think soon rather than later, you might hear about some some new things, but we're always going to be careful and judicious. This is the model, so we don't want to rush it and each of these has to have a reason to be."

An update on the second season of Fallout was also given.

Sanders: "I think we're ahead of schedule in terms of being able to get Season Two back. We don't have an exact launch date yet but we've already gotten scripts in hand and I think the fans of Season One will really love where we're going for Season Two."

The second season could release sooner than you think then...

