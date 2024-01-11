Fool Me Once star addresses major character ‘plot hole’ pointed out by viewers

Viewers who have watched the gripping Netflix drama Fool Me Once have pointed out a character plot hole in the series, and the actor concerned has since addressed this.

(*Warning: Fool Me Once spoilers ahead*)

The book adapted crime thriller follows ex-military officer Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage).

But things take a strange turn when Maya gets a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter and is shocked to see footage of her supposedly dead husband in her house.

Determined to get to the bottom of what is going on, she enlists the help of her former military colleague and friend Shane Tessier (Emmett J. Scanlan).





The series was released on New Year's Day and is currently sitting at No.1 on the Netflix Global TV Top 10.

But viewers were left confused as they believed Shane had a character plot hole due to his strange behaviour such as placing trackers on Maya's car and standing outside her house, being inside Maya's house when she wasn't there, and just generally looking suspicious.

As we know by the show's conclusion, it was Maya who killed her husband after she found out that her brother-in-law had murdered her sister Claire (Natalie Anderson) and was going to kill Maya after she uncovered the truth.

Due to this plot line, it's left people scratching their heads as to why Shane looked so shady throughout the series when he wasn't involved in any of the action in the end.

On social media, those who have watched the series in its entirety have been sharing their surprise at Shane being innocent.

























Now, Harlan Coben who is the author of the book has responded to this question surrounding Shane where he defended the character's actions.

"Spoiler: You’re military police. Your best friend suffers PTSD. She is taking medication, lying to you, lost two close family members to murders, has you test a bullet — and says she’s seeing her dead husband," Coben replied.

"You might want to (track) keep an eye on her and her little girl…"

While Emmett J. Scanlan who plays Shane also joined in the conversation with a cheeky reply.

"Spoiler. The guy who plays that guy is starring in a future Coben masterpiece. This is so top secret even Harlan doesn’t know about it. So please, keep it to yourself."

Fool Me Once is now available to stream on Netflix.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.