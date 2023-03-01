A documentary about one of the biggest adult entertainment sites on the internet, PornHub, is set to arrive on Netflix later this month, exploring all facets of the site’s history.

The film, titled Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, will feature interviews with performers such as Siri Dahl and Cherie DeVille.

As well as hearing from some of the most popular performers on the site both past and present, the film will focus on both the “successes and scandals” of PornHub, according to Netflix.

The trailer looks to share the experience of adult performers, while also following those that are looking to take the site to task.

One figure calls the site a “data harvesting operation”, while another appears to accuse the site by saying it “knowingly profiting from sex trafficking is what we believe they are liable for".

Another looks to crack down on porn, saying: “This industry is going to get cleaned up.”

There are plenty of different viewpoints offered in the trailer alone, though, with performer Akira saying: “They fail to see that sex work and sex trafficking are two different things.”

As the description attests, the film will tell how PornHub “became embroiled in allegations including non-consensual material and trafficking on the site”.

“As anti-trafficking organizations seek justice for victims, can the online giant protect those from whom they profit, or is this a new wave of censorship for adult performers making consensual porn?”

Siri Dahl and Cherie DeVille both feature in the new trailer Netflix

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story director and producer Suzanne Hillinger said: “This documentary requires us to grapple with what sexuality and consent means when billion-dollar internet platforms thrive on user-generated content.

“Who has, and who should have, the power in these environments? Our hope is that this film generates important conversations about sex and consent, both on the internet and out in the world.”

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story is set to arrive on Netflix on March 15.

