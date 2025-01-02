Never-before-seen clip of infamous Gavin and Stacey fishing trip finally aired by BBC

Over 12 million people tuned into the Gavin and Stacey finale on Christmas Day, and while it was the perfect ending, many viewers felt robbed of the opportunity to know what went down on Bryn (Rob Brydon) and Jason's (Robert Wilfort) infamous fishing trip.

The long-running joke has been the subject of hundreds of theories over the years, initially starting as an "incident" between the uncle and nephew duo that could simply never be spoken about in front of the family.

While it was almost addressed in the final episode, they were quickly interrupted.

But, all is not lost.

Gavin and Stacey: A Fond Farewell aired on the BBC on Wednesday (1 January), and ended with a clip that no one expected - that fishing trip.

The after-the-event show took us behind-the-scenes of the making of the final episode with James Corden and Ruth Jones, but once the end credits had rolled, the cameras cut to some nostalgic home footage taken on the fishing trip.

In the video, a young Bryn and Jason are seen by the lakes enjoying a spot of fishing together.

"Look at that Jase, hold it up," Bryn shouts, as his nephew proudly shows off the fish he'd caught.

"No one will go hungry in this camp tonight," he continued.

They're then seen making soup, before the cameras quickly cut - once again leaving us in the dark about what could possibly have happened next.

Fans almost found out what happened between the duo on Christmas Day BBC

"Ruth and James had the chance to do the funniest thing ever and they did," one person wrote on X / Twitter.

Brydon confirmed during a preview of the final episode that it'll forever remain a mystery, telling the audience: "I’d like to say now and forever, the joke has always been you don’t find out what happens.

"I’m sorry everybody, but that has always been the joke, and it always will be, because it’s funny. It’s funnier that way."

