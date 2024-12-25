Gavin and Stacey's most iconic moments as show ends after 17 years

While Christmas Day's instalment of Gavin and Stacey is part of December 25 for so many of us, fans are now devastated that it'll be the final time they see Smithy, Nessa, Bryn, and the two title characters all together again.

The show first aired on the BBC in 2007, and has since propelled the careers of James Corden and Ruth Jones. The story follows the romance of Gavin and Stacey (Matthew Horne and Joanna Page), as they navigate their very different lives in Essex and Wales, and their very different groups of friends.

It ran for three seasons until 2010, and in the final episode, we saw the long-awaited wedding of Vanessa 'Nessa' Jenkins (Jones), and Dave Coaches (Steffan Rhodri), where the fate of her secret admiration for Smithy (Corden) hangs in the balance.

The show has since had a number of Christmas specials (the last one being in 2019), however, the cast have confirmed the 2024 special will be the last ever reunion for the gang.

Here are some of our favourite Gavin and Stacey moments of all time...

Nessa and Bryn change the future of karaoke

Nessa and Bryn cemented their status as fan-favourites on the show when they performed 'Islands in the Stream' by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers at Gwen's birthday barn dance.

Smithy satisfies his appetite

Why have chips or onion rings when you can have both?

The mystery of the fishing trip

Bryn and Jason's fishing trip has long-been the centre of theories, with fans speculating what went down that could possibly never be spoken about, despite the joke recurring throughout the series. However, what we do know is that it definitely caused extreme and long-lasting embarrassment to both men. Will the finale reveal all?

Doris doesn't want to make a salad - end of

You can always rely on Doris, the no-nonsense neighbour of Stacey's family to say what she really thinks about almost anything. That includes her judgement choosing a salad over 50 shades of beige at any buffet. Good on you, Doris.

Smithy orders an Indian takeaway, the proper way

Did you order an Indian takeaway if you didn't make this joke at least once? Smithy's well-rehearsed order including chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, and nine poppadoms. Oh, and he won't be sharing.

Smithy and Gavin get festive

Forever one of the most memorable moments from the show, there's nothing that screams Christmas quite like belting the lyrics to Band Aid down the phone to your friend.

Nessa and Smithy finally realise their true feelings for each other

It's the romance everyone was waiting to happen, and in the 2019 Christmas special, Nessa finally proposes to Smithy. But did he say yes?





